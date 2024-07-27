Poll Shows Democrats Surging In Michigan After Harris Enters Race

I usually don't put much stock in polls, even the reputable ones, as they're just snapshots in time. But this one caught my eye and has a lot of encouraging signs for the Democrats in Michigan after things looked bleak earlier this year.

Source: WDIV

A new WDIV/Detroit News survey asked Michigan voters where they stand on the probable race for president between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Harris hasn’t officially been nominated by the Democratic Party, but has the support of most major players, and is the presumed nominee after President Joe Biden pulled out of the race last weekend. The WDIV/Detroit News survey was conducted between Monday and Wednesday, following Biden’s decision. The WDIV/Detroit News survey found the presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is dead even at 41%-41%.

Ok, that's nice but so what? Well, in their last poll for the Detroit News, Trump led Biden by 8%, 47-39.

Other key findings:

Among African American voters, 82.1% support Harris, 11.5% support Kennedy, no black voters in this survey supported Trump .

. The survey found that Michigan voters agree with Biden’s decision to step aside in the 2024 presidential race. 88.3% of voters agree compared to only 6.5% that disagree.

Voters were asked if Biden’s announcement to not run again made them more or less motivated to vote in November.

25.6% said they were more motivated.

0.7% said they were less motivated.

73.2% said it had no impact on their motivation.

And of those voters who were more motivated to vote, they're all Democrats, much younger 18-29, and more like to be African-American than they were before Kamala Harris entered the race at the top of the ticket.

Encouraging stuff.

