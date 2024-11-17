Tuberville: Dems Will Fight Mass Deportations Because It's 'Their Voters'

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville has a bit of a problem with telling the truth, and with math.

Tuberville made an appearance on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, and lied that undocumented immigrants are costing the United States "billions of dollars a month" before again lying that they're allowed to vote.

BARTIROMO: Senator Tuberville, president Trump has been very clear, his priorities will be deporting the millions and certainly beginning with those who have committed crimes in this country.

How will that work in terms of... he's going to do executive orders, I know that, on the first day, and in the first 100 days, but in terms of actual legislation, what are you expecting in the Senate with regard to the deportations and the extending of the tax cuts?

TUBERVILLE: Well, obviously, the first thing we'll do is border and tax cuts, Maria, but the thing about President Trump, he understands the problem. He's been all throughout the country. We've been overrun by illegal immigrants, some good, some bad. We can all understand that, but Tom Homan's the perfect guy because he understands law enforcement.

He's going to get local, state, federal law enforcement together. He's going to do as much as he possibly can to rid the people in this country that's costing us billions of dollars a month, Maria. We can't afford this. We need to get back to helping the people of this country.

But Tom Homan is the perfect choice for this to start this process. There will be more lawsuits on this than you can shake a sick at because the Democrats are going to fight this from day one because they know this is their voters, not their citizens.

BARTIROMO: Yep.