Rubin: Media Must Stop Treating Republican Politicians As Normal

Republicans are fascists now. Treat them that way.
By John AmatoNovember 14, 2021

Formerly conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin detailed how Donald Trump normalized glorifying violence in the Republican Party, predicting that it's only getting worse.

On MSNBC she said, "I am an ex-Republican, by the way." Rubin based her opinions on Trump's initial foray into the 2016 election, when he asked his supporters to beat up his critics, and continued the list all the way through his presidency until now, "to the point where now virtually the entire Republican Party is whitewashing that affair, (Jan 6 insurrection) trying to downplay it."

She continued, "Now you have not only [Rep.]Gosar, but people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, other people who use violent imagery, who intimate how violence is going to result if they don't have elections that go their way. We have an explosion of threats and intimidation directed at local officials both school boards and voting officials."

"And when the Attorney General of the United States says he intends to investigate it, you have an absolute temper tantrum from members of the Republican Senate. 'How dare you question parents?'" she said mockingly.

It's a question of holding people responsible for violent threats and violent actions.

Rubin put the blame on the mainstream media for normalizing these fascists.

"I have to say the mainstream media is part of this. They cover these issues, and they go right back having Republicans on talk shows asking them about other issues. Allowing them to air their phony grievances, rather than grilling them incessantly on why they tolerate this behavior. This is fascistic behavior. This is what fascist regimes do."

She continued, "They intimidate, they threaten, they use the threat of violence, and this is absolutely intolerable, and it's been going on for years now in the Republican Party."

Rubin laid down the law.

"I think you also have to have some new ground rules for the media. I think they have to stop treating Republicans like normal politicians. They're not normal politicians. This is not normal conduct."

She's right.

Republicans no longer adhere to what's real and what's fake, what's a conspiracy and what's proven.

Lies and tantrums are the GOP platform.

Wake the f**k up, MSM.

You're helping to kill us all.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue