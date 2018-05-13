C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Etta James

By Dale Merrill

I went a visited mom today. She's not getting around as good as she use to but she still wants her yard and flowers to look good. As a son, it was my duty to help.

I hope if yours is still around you got to see her or at least called.

One thing she wouldn't let me do is pick the music though Unless we were going to listen to something, in her words, "the fossils will like." I put on some Etta James. And yes, the "fossils" did like it.

What are you listening tonight?


Her Best - The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection
Artist: Etta James
Comments

