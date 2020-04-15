Trump Threatens To Adjourn Congress So He Can Install His Judges

Republicans still have the majority in the Senate, right?

In a completely incongruous and deranged tangent, Trump ranted for a good seven minutes about judicial appointments and people in "acting" positions in his administration, who somehow Democrats have blocked from being approved. This was during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, remember. Remember???

He lied. He pulled numbers out of his ass. He complained about things that were completely within his control. In other words, he Trumped. He whined that he didn't have the people he needed to fight the pandemic BECAUSE THE DEMOCRATS WOULDN'T APPROVE THEM! It is insanity. It is crazy-making. It is metal spikes scratching on chalkboards torturous to listen to this sentient bag of pus whine about how aggrieved he is.

And then, he said this:

TRUMP: The Senate has left Washington until at least May 4th. The Constitution provides a mechanism for the president to fill positions in such circumstances. The recess appointment, it's called. The Senate's practice of gaveling into so-called pro forma sessions where no one is even there has prevented me from using the constitutional authority that we're giving, that we're given under the recess provisions. The Senate should either fulfill its duty and vote on my nominees, or it should formally adjourn so that I can make recess appointments. We have a tremendous number of people that have to come into government, and now more so than ever before because of the virus and the problem. We have to do it. We have to do whatever we have to do.

Got that? He demanded the Senate either vote on his nominees or adjourn so he can make his recess appointments. And somewhere in Bethesda, Maryland, Merrick Garland's head just exploded into fifty bazillion pieces.

But that wasn't enough - if the Senate doesn't come back and bend the knee, Trump threatened the following:

TRUMP: If the House will not agree to that adjournment, I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress. The current practice of leaving town while conducting phony pro forma sessions is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis. It is a scam what they do. It's a scam.

Is this his version of the Reichstag Fire? Seriously, are all the fire alarms working at the Capitol?

Twitter had a virtual heart attack.

Did Trump just threaten to abuse emergency powers to unilaterally adjourn congress if they don’t approve his nominees? I think trump just threatened to unilaterally adjourn congress if they don’t approve his nominees. #DictatorTrump — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) April 15, 2020

Trump’s lost his mind. He’s callin’ to suspend Congress and ram all his appointees through. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) April 15, 2020

In middle of pandemic Trump threatens to adjourn congress if lawmakers don’t approve his nominees. WH says constitution allows him to do it. “I have a very strong power,” Trump says. Trump points to nominee to oversee Voice of America as if that justifies such a drastic move. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 15, 2020

Remember when Barack Obama got on TV and threatened to shut down the House and the Senate when Merrick Garland didn’t get appointed...



Neither do I. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 15, 2020

Here's one from Trump's favorite lawyer...

The President just said that he may unilaterally adjourn Congress. This seems to be a reference to Article II, Section 3, which gives a president in “extraordinary occasions” to convene or adjourn the Houses. This power has never been used and should not be used now . . . — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 15, 2020

Here's Trump trying to swing his mushroom spotted d*ck around:

Trump: '"They've been warned" as he threatens to use his power to bring Congress back to DC — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) April 15, 2020

Clearly, it didn't work...

I’m pretttty sure I just heard someone call Trump a jackass on the CSPAN feed as he was leaving today’s “briefing.”



Y’all hear it near the end? pic.twitter.com/zmycxG9Zcr — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) April 15, 2020

He is, indeed, a jackass, but he is the most dangerous jackass to slump across the hallowed White House grounds.