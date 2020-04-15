Politics
Trump Threatens To Adjourn Congress So He Can Install His Judges

In bonkers rant about appointments, he completely forgets that the GOP controls the Senate, and threatens action against Congress for not allowing him recess appointments.
Republicans still have the majority in the Senate, right?

In a completely incongruous and deranged tangent, Trump ranted for a good seven minutes about judicial appointments and people in "acting" positions in his administration, who somehow Democrats have blocked from being approved. This was during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, remember. Remember???

He lied. He pulled numbers out of his ass. He complained about things that were completely within his control. In other words, he Trumped. He whined that he didn't have the people he needed to fight the pandemic BECAUSE THE DEMOCRATS WOULDN'T APPROVE THEM! It is insanity. It is crazy-making. It is metal spikes scratching on chalkboards torturous to listen to this sentient bag of pus whine about how aggrieved he is.

And then, he said this:

TRUMP: The Senate has left Washington until at least May 4th. The Constitution provides a mechanism for the president to fill positions in such circumstances. The recess appointment, it's called. The Senate's practice of gaveling into so-called pro forma sessions where no one is even there has prevented me from using the constitutional authority that we're giving, that we're given under the recess provisions. The Senate should either fulfill its duty and vote on my nominees, or it should formally adjourn so that I can make recess appointments. We have a tremendous number of people that have to come into government, and now more so than ever before because of the virus and the problem. We have to do it. We have to do whatever we have to do.

Got that? He demanded the Senate either vote on his nominees or adjourn so he can make his recess appointments. And somewhere in Bethesda, Maryland, Merrick Garland's head just exploded into fifty bazillion pieces.

But that wasn't enough - if the Senate doesn't come back and bend the knee, Trump threatened the following:

TRUMP: If the House will not agree to that adjournment, I will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn both chambers of Congress. The current practice of leaving town while conducting phony pro forma sessions is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis. It is a scam what they do. It's a scam.

Is this his version of the Reichstag Fire? Seriously, are all the fire alarms working at the Capitol?

Twitter had a virtual heart attack.

Here's one from Trump's favorite lawyer...

Here's Trump trying to swing his mushroom spotted d*ck around:

Clearly, it didn't work...

He is, indeed, a jackass, but he is the most dangerous jackass to slump across the hallowed White House grounds.

