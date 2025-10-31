Korea Gifts Trump Golden Crown So He Can Pretend To Be King

A historic seven million Americans took to the streets this month to remind Donald Trump he’s not a king. But South Korea, which beat back its own fascist coup less than a year ago, got their tariffs lowered by helping Donald Trump pretend otherwise.

The crown given by South Korea President Lee Jae Myung was really just a replica of one of the country’s national treasures, but it was nearly a foot tall. That was bound to stroke the ego of the size-obsessed but baby-fingered Trump.

Ditto for the impact of the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, which President Lee also gifted Trump. The New York Times described it as “South Korea’s highest decoration, in the form of a shiny, ornate necklace.” Trump reportedly said about the necklace, “I’d like to wear it right now.”

That was in addition to the ketchup-laden dinner menu that also included a “gold-adorned brownie.”

Laura Bassett makes a good argument that the whole thing was a devastating mockery Trump was too stupid and narcissistic to comprehend. “South Korea basically gave Trump a Burger King crown and a happy meal with extra ketchup and patted him on the head and told him he’s been a real good boy. They mocked him right out in the open while making him feel like they were kissing the ring,” she wrote.

Considering that Trump ticked off the country with his misbegotten ICE raid on a Hyundai factory, and slapped tariffs on it, it’s hard to believe South Korea really loves Trump.

But as Bassett pointed out, Trump fell for it. “He lowered the tariffs. (Which he shouldn’t have imposed in the first place.),” she wrote. Though the deal also included a South Korean investment of $350 billion in the U.S.