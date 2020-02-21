South Korean Movie Studio Fires Back At Trump: 'He Can't Read'

The perfect response to the ignorant Orange Shitgibbon occupying the Oval Office. Trump offered "Gone With the Wind" as his choice for what constitutes a great film, a movie that featured the idyllic antebellum South and the Civil War. “Can we get, like, Gone with the Wind back, please?” Dog whistle.

Source: The Hill

The movie studio behind the South Korean film “Parasite” hit back on Thursday after President Trump criticized the foreign-language film for winning best picture at the 2020 Academy Awards.

"Understandable, he can't read," Neon tweeted from its official account with a link to Trump's comments.

“Parasite” made history earlier this month when it became the first non-English film to win the top prize at the Oscars in the award show’s 92-year history.

The class warfare satire, directed by Bong Joon-ho, dominated the night with a total of four wins, including in the directing, international feature and original screenplay categories.

Trump, however, knocked the dark comedy during a campaign rally in Colorado.