'These People Are The Destruction Of America': Blaze TV Host Slammed After South Koreans Win Oscar

A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917.



Acceptance speech was: “GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU.”



Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean.



These people are the destruction of America. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

Fairly predictable from the far-right loons, when easily the Best Picture of the year won the Oscar last night. That it just happened to be made in a foreign language and setting proved to be to much to bear for this Blaze TV host.

A host of Glenn Beck’s BlazeTV is under fire after posting what some are calling a racist attack on the director of the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.” “These people are the destruction of America,” Jon Miller said in his tweet about Bong Joon-ho, the director of the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. “Parasite” won a total of four Oscars Sunday night, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Picture. “A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917,” Miller, who hosts BlazeTV’s “White House Brief,” wrote.

Miller tried walking that back a little with some mansplaining, but Twitter soon let him have it, with both barrels.

“These people” are obviously not Koreans but those in Hollywood awarding a foreign film that stokes flames of class warfare over 2 films I thought were more deserving simply to show how woke they are.That should be clear from the rest of what I tweeted about tonight’s production. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 10, 2020

And the reaction poured in:

Do they pay you for these dumb takes or is this something you do for fun — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 10, 2020

Does being a racist ass come naturally to you or did you have to work at it? — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 10, 2020

You ok???? You gonna survive this? pic.twitter.com/mOXRvw8cQX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 10, 2020

No, white racists are the destruction of America. I don't see any Koreans parading down our city streets Nazi -style, holding assault weapons, and threatening ethnic & racial groups — CarmelaHuerta ✍️🏽 (@musicaamazigh) February 10, 2020

Imaging writing a film in Korean that was so good that the Academy gave you a nom for Best Picture, not just Best Foreign Language Film.



Your screenplay, in Korean, is nominated and you win. And you give your acceptance speech in Korean the language of your movie.



Unthinkable. — Nick Fane (@NickFaneMusic) February 10, 2020

Jesus fuck blatantly racist shit like this gaining traction makes me so goddamn mad. Shame on you, Jon Miller. You are the disease that's trying to strangle the humanity out of the USA, not a brilliant creative mind who deserves a win no matter what language they think in. pic.twitter.com/GuSxdePBUA — Becca 🍍🦥🦙 (@_Llamazing) February 10, 2020