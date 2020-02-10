Entertainment
'These People Are The Destruction Of America': Blaze TV Host Slammed After South Koreans Win Oscar

Jon Miller played to the Trump xenophobes after South Korea's 'Parasite' historic Oscar win for Best Picture.
By Ed Scarce

Fairly predictable from the far-right loons, when easily the Best Picture of the year won the Oscar last night. That it just happened to be made in a foreign language and setting proved to be to much to bear for this Blaze TV host.

Source: New Civil Rights Movement

A host of Glenn Beck’s BlazeTV is under fire after posting what some are calling a racist attack on the director of the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”

“These people are the destruction of America,” Jon Miller said in his tweet about Bong Joon-ho, the director of the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. “Parasite” won a total of four Oscars Sunday night, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, and Best Picture.

“A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay over Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917,” Miller, who hosts BlazeTV’s “White House Brief,” wrote.

Miller tried walking that back a little with some mansplaining, but Twitter soon let him have it, with both barrels.

And the reaction poured in:

