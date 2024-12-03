Olivia Troye Doesn't Hold Back About Pete Hegseth

Republican Olivia Troye has more backbone than most of the GOP in Congress. The former aide to Mike Pence is blunt about the upcoming danger of Donald Trump's second administration.

As the parade of Trump's cabinet picks continues to horrify Americans, Troye shoots straight. On December 1, Troye tweeted:

"Kash Patel for FBI Director? Always knew it would be him. His hatred for the FBI, eagerness to abuse the system and the law, as well as being Trump’s ultimate bootlicker make him the perfect pick. Pair him with Pam Bondi, and you’ve got the dream team for an authoritarian regime."

Troye Doesn't Hold Back on Pete Hegseth

The former aide to Mike Pence didn't hold back about Pete Hegseth as a huge national security threat. In an interview on "The Reid Out," Troye brought up another point about the danger of making Hegseth Secretary of Defense.

"To me, Hegseth is the perfect counterintelligence target," she told Joy Reid. "He's the perfect prime target for foreign adversaries who are familiar with the pattern of behavior, and they will be digging into this themselves, paying close attention to it and they will exploit it. "

Troye shared with Reid she believes Americans should listen to Hegseth's mother after she called out her son for his treatment of women in an 2018 email. Penelope Hegseth slammed her son and Donald Trump's selection for secretary of defense, writing that Pete "belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego."

Troye didn't hold back, telling Reid, "Mamas know their sons...they know who you are and who you're not. Something like that should give people great pause, coming from someone in his own family."

