Olivia Troye Doesn't Hold Back About Pete Hegseth

Republican Olivia Troye has more backbone than most of the GOP in Congress. The former aide to Mike Pence doesn't hold back about Pete Hegseth as a counterintelligence risk.
By RedStateRachelDecember 3, 2024

Republican Olivia Troye has more backbone than most of the GOP in Congress. The former aide to Mike Pence is blunt about the upcoming danger of Donald Trump's second administration.

As the parade of Trump's cabinet picks continues to horrify Americans, Troye shoots straight. On December 1, Troye tweeted:

"Kash Patel for FBI Director? Always knew it would be him. His hatred for the FBI, eagerness to abuse the system and the law, as well as being Trump’s ultimate bootlicker make him the perfect pick. Pair him with Pam Bondi, and you’ve got the dream team for an authoritarian regime."

Troye Doesn't Hold Back on Pete Hegseth

The former aide to Mike Pence didn't hold back about Pete Hegseth as a huge national security threat. In an interview on "The Reid Out," Troye brought up another point about the danger of making Hegseth Secretary of Defense.

"To me, Hegseth is the perfect counterintelligence target," she told Joy Reid. "He's the perfect prime target for foreign adversaries who are familiar with the pattern of behavior, and they will be digging into this themselves, paying close attention to it and they will exploit it. "

Troye shared with Reid she believes Americans should listen to Hegseth's mother after she called out her son for his treatment of women in an 2018 email. Penelope Hegseth slammed her son and Donald Trump's selection for secretary of defense, writing that Pete "belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego."

Troye didn't hold back, telling Reid, "Mamas know their sons...they know who you are and who you're not. Something like that should give people great pause, coming from someone in his own family."

·

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon