Al Franken Doesn't Hold Back, Calls Pence Out For Not Testifying

He didn't pull any punches.
By Conover KennardJune 18, 2022

Former Senator Al Franken (who should still be in office) weighed in on the Jan. 6 hearing, and he nailed it. He said that if Mike Pence were "courageous," he would have spoken out before. "It was the obvious thing he had to do. If he were courageous, he would have testified today." He also wondered why former Trump adviser Marc Short and others didn't come forward before. "Why didn't any of these people who are testifying today say anything before this happened?"

Some might think of former Vice President Mike Pence as a hero for not killing democracy on Jan. 6, but he's no hero.

Pence did the bare minimum, and he only did that after asking Dan Quayle whether he could legally overturn the 2020 election results. Dan. Quayle. He's your hero, not Pence. In other words, Pence tried to find a legal route to deny 81 million Americans' votes.

When Trump called Pence, apparently trying one last time to get his vice-president to do the most un-American thing ever and overturn the election results, he called Mike Pence "the P-word" and "a wimp" for not doing his bidding.

It was revealed on Thursday that the mob of Trump supporters rioting at the U.S. Capitol came within 40 feet of Pence. They wanted to kill him, and yet, even after that, Pence still plays footsie with Trump.

Al Franken has a point. A really good point. As he said, "People are dead because they didn't" come forward.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue