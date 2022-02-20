Republican To Offer Bill Giving Asylum To Canada's Antivax Truckers

"Justin Trudeau’s heavy-handed crackdown against peaceful protesters in Canada is not the action of a Western Democracy, but that of an authoritarian regime like Venezuela," tweeted Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM).
Credit: Twitter
By Ed ScarceFebruary 20, 2022

Republicans keep comparing Canada's Prime Minister to Hitler and Fidel Castro. I guess New Mexico's Yvette Herrell wanted to stake out some new territory with her own bit of foolishness. Hers was a doozy, saying she intends to introduce a bill to grant temporary asylum to Canadian protesters.

I wonder if the good people of New Mexico's 2nd congressional district know they're being represented by a lunatic?

Source: Mediaite

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM) compared Canada’s handling of vaccine mandate protesters to “an authoritarian regime like Venezuela” and said she will introduce legislation to temporarily grant asylum to Canadians protesting vaccine requirements.

“Justin Trudeau’s heavy-handed crackdown against peaceful protesters in Canada is not the action of a Western Democracy, but that of an authoritarian regime like Venezuela,” the first-term congresswoman tweeted on Saturday.

