Hey Never-Trumpers: Stay The F**k Out Of Our Presidential Primaries

A humble request from someone without a seat on cable news...
By driftglass
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

Never Trumpers are, to coin a phrase, to the media-manor born. They not only take it as their birthright to command the spotlight, they treat being paid to blab their stupid opinions in declarative sentences as a law of nature -- opinions validated by the only metrics the media respects: money and the approval of their peers.

Which is why, even after they reduced their own political party to toxic rubble -- a graveyard of their stupid ideas haunted by marauding bands of bigots, imbeciles, grifters and madmen -- they just cannot shut the f**k up. Reacting to their reduced circumstances exactly how you would expect entitled royalty to react.

Which, as I have mentioned once or twice before, is exactly what they are: the exiled aristocracy of an empire out of which they have been chased by the serfs they exploited.

Aristocrats who suddenly found themselves financially dependent on the largess of people they detested.

Aristocrats who, with that special, a-hole-arrogance that comes with an inbred sense of entitlement, become indignant when the hosts who have taken them in as refugees don't "snap to!: and "do as they're told!"

For example, this:

And this:

And this:

I'm under absolutely no illusion that anything much is going to change. Nonetheless...

Republished with permission from Driftglass.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

