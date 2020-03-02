Politics
Amy Klobuchar Drops Out, Will Endorse Biden

Klobuchar is flying to Dallas for tonight's rally with Joe Biden.
By Ed Scarce

Big moves ahead of Super Tuesday, as both Buttigieg and Klobuchar drop out on consecutive days.

Source: Associated Press

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her Democratic presidential campaign on Monday and plans to endorse rival Joe Biden in an effort to unify moderate voters behind the former vice president’s White House bid.

She is flying to Dallas and plans to join Biden at his rally Monday night, according to her campaign.

Klobuchar was the second presidential candidate to exit the race in less than 24 hours, following Pete Buttigieg’s departure late Sunday. Their decisions reflect an urgent push among moderates to consolidate behind Biden as a counter to progressive rival Bernie Sanders.

Klobuchar outlasted several better-known and better-funded Democrats, thanks to a better-than-expected third-place finish in New Hampshire. But she couldn’t turn that into success elsewhere, as she struggled to build out a campaign that could compete across the country and had poor showings in the next contests.

