Amy Klobuchar Bows Out Of Biden Veepstakes: 'We Need A Woman Of Color'

Amy Klobuchar tells Lawrence O'Donnell she has asked Joe Biden to remove her name from his list.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
I personally think Biden has already chosen his running mate but his early announcement that it would be a woman, elevated the discussion to just how many amazing women there are in the Democratic Party.

That said, Amy Klobuchar read the room and bowed out.

AMY KLOBUCHAR: ...Since I endorsed the vice president, I have never commented on this process at all. But let me tell you this. After what I have seen in my state, what I have seen across the country, this is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment. and I truly believe as I actually told the vice president last night when I called him that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket. And there are so many incredibly qualified women. Right now my party, yes, but our nation, this is sure a hell of a way to do it. And that's just what I think.

Biden announces his running mate on August 1.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

