Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Biden’s VP List Reportedly Down To Six Women, Five Of Color

Joe Biden’s search committee has reportedly begun a second round of vetting for a short list of "as few" as six, five of whom are women of color.
By NewsHound Ellen
Biden’s VP List Reportedly Down To Six Women, Five Of Color
Joe Biden in Philadelphia, on June 11 Image from: YouTube screen grab

Joe Biden’s search committee has reportedly begun a second round of vetting for a short list of "as few" as six, five of whom are women of color.

According to Associated Press, a second round of vetting is going on for the six women:

Democrats with knowledge of the process said Biden’s search committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews. Those still in contention include Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, as well as Susan Rice, who served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser.

The other three named in the article are: Florida Rep. Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Harris, Rice, Demings and Lance Bottoms are African-American. Lujan Grisham is Latina.

Notably absent from the list are Stacy Abrams and Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar is probably out because of her record as a prosecutor in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis, during which she declined to charge multiple police officers involved in shootings.

Abrams is not mentioned.

However, AP also notes that the process is still fluid and that more candidates may yet be added.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us