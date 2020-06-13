Biden’s VP List Reportedly Down To Six Women, Five Of Color

Joe Biden’s search committee has reportedly begun a second round of vetting for a short list of "as few" as six, five of whom are women of color.

According to Associated Press, a second round of vetting is going on for the six women:

Democrats with knowledge of the process said Biden’s search committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews. Those still in contention include Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, as well as Susan Rice, who served as President Barack Obama’s national security adviser.

The other three named in the article are: Florida Rep. Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Harris, Rice, Demings and Lance Bottoms are African-American. Lujan Grisham is Latina.

Notably absent from the list are Stacy Abrams and Amy Klobuchar. Klobuchar is probably out because of her record as a prosecutor in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis, during which she declined to charge multiple police officers involved in shootings.

Abrams is not mentioned.

However, AP also notes that the process is still fluid and that more candidates may yet be added.