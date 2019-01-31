George Will Anoints Klobuchar 2020: 'She Is Cheerful, Not Angry'

Can we all agree that one of the things Republicans should not do is choose the 2020 Democratic nominee? There are many reasons why this should be the general rule, not the least of which is that Republicans have their own self-interests at heart.

Let's all agree that after Steve Schmidt's rapid leap onto the Howard Schultz "bash Democrats" 2020 train, NeverTrumpers are untrustworthy and willing to sell their souls for a few bucks.

And, let's also agree on this final point: Arguing that a woman is the best nominee should be based upon more than her outward presentation. Which is why this moment from George Will, where he argues that Amy Klobuchar is the best candidate (or Sherrod Brown, they're apparently interchangeable) is sexist, superficial, and absurd.

Will started with a Hillary Clinton 2016 bashfest, because of course it makes sense to bash the qualified woman for the huckster with the hairdo.

"Now, ​if you have a bidding war​ among people ​trying to get to the left to please the outer shores of the ​D​emocratic ​Party's progressivism," Will warned, "abolish ICE,​ abolish​ the Electoral College, ​pack the Supreme Court, ​free college, $15 minimum wage, et cetera, ​et ​cetera,​ et cetera,​ it​'​s still possible to drive people back into the arms of ​Mr. Trump."

Oh, I know. It's dreadful to want to do things for the people. Why, Democrats? WHY?

But wait, there's a hero(ine)!

"Amy ​​Kl​​obuchar is not like that," Will said. "​First of all, ​she​'​s not angry; she​'​s cheerful. ​Second, ​she​'​s ​M​idwestern​."

That is the laziest, most sexist excuse for picking a candidate I've seen at least since they were all whining that if Hillary had just smiled more she could have won. Or if she had a better voice. Or if her laugh was different. Or if, or if, or if a thousand different things or if she'd just been a damn man.

Dotting his declaration with an exclamation point, Will told Ali Velshi, "It seems to me if I ​were the ​T​rump people​,​ I would be most terrified of a ​K​lobuchar-​B​rown or ​Br​​own-​K​lobuchar ticket​, it doesn't matter who's on -- the order you put them in​.​"

There are some differences between Brown and Klobuchar politically. And what makes Will think Sherrod Brown doesn't support all the things he claims are "too left" for the Democratic Party? For that matter, why does he assume Amy Klobuchar does?

Thus ends the lesson in why Republicans are not allowed to choose the Democratic nominee in 2020.

Or in blunter terms, shut up, George Will.