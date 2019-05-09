Fox Host So Busy Blaming Hillary She Calls Wisconsin 'Buckeye State'

In the lead up to the town hall with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Martha MacCallum thought she’d take a little swipe at Hillary Clinton – but wound up making herself look worse by referring to Wisconsin (the Badger State) as the Buckeye State.

MACCALLUM: Wisconsin, of course, has become a power player on the political stage. After voting for Barack Obama in big numbers, the Buckeye State turned red, electing Donald Trump by less than one percent. Hillary Clinton was famously absent. She avoided the state altogether in the 2016 campaign which proved to not be such a great idea.

In case you’re wondering, Ohio is the Buckeye State. MacCallum corrected herself about 15 minutes later, when she took another swipe at Clinton for losing the state.

Republished with permission from NewsHounds.