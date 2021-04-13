Media Bites
Fox News Host Laments 'Poor Officer' Who Shot Duante

Fox News is Opposite-Land whenever a white cop kills a Black person. They always focus on the rioters and praise the police.
By John Amato
Fox News host Martha McCallum discussed the latest police shooting of an unarmed young black man in Minnesota with former serial liar Kayleigh McEnany.

Whenever you have a racially charged situation where a Black man has been shot to death by a white cop, the thing to do is turn it over to two Fox News blondes so they can whine about all lives mattering.

McEnany claimed she prayed for the victim's families of police violence (that makes it all better) but wants due process and fairness above all for everybody involved. She means the white cop. The Black man is dead, Kayleigh. No due process for him.

McCallum jumped in to remind us that Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, who allegedly mistook her taser for her handgun, is also suffering.

McCallum said, "And we hear these individuals talking about reform and accountability and you can hear the emotion also of coming from these police officers."

"We've just heard it from the sheriff. We heard earlier from the chief of police, who oversaw the officer who committed this act. You have to think about that person as well today because that officer's life is forever changed by this, this what is being referred to as an accident," she said.

That's taking both sides to new heights.

Potter is training officers how to handle a situation and accidentally pulls her gun instead of her taser? It's just incredible.

She should be fired immediately.

