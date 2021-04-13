Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Brooklyn Center Police Chief, Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright Resign

Chief Tim Gannon and Officer Kim Wright have resigned their positions with the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
By Karoli Kuns
Brooklyn Center Police Chief, Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright Resign

Officer Kim Potter has resigned after she shot Daunte Wright dead instead of tasing him, as she claimed she was going to do. Shortly thereafter, Chief Tim Gannon also resigned.

Kim Potter's resignation sounds like an effort at pension preservation. In a two line resignation letter, the 26-year veteran of the department wrote, “I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately."

Gannon has also resigned, according to CNN. Gannon's resignation follows the firing of the city manager and placement of police command authority in the hands of the mayor's office Monday night.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team