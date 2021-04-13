Brooklyn Center Police Chief, Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright Resign

Officer Kim Potter has resigned after she shot Daunte Wright dead instead of tasing him, as she claimed she was going to do. Shortly thereafter, Chief Tim Gannon also resigned.

Kim Potter's resignation sounds like an effort at pension preservation. In a two line resignation letter, the 26-year veteran of the department wrote, “I have loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately."

Gannon has also resigned, according to CNN. Gannon's resignation follows the firing of the city manager and placement of police command authority in the hands of the mayor's office Monday night.