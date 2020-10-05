Amy Klobuchar Reminds Fox Viewers That COVID Is Not About Trump

Of course Trump and the entire party that enables him wants to use his getting the virus as an advantage and get the Biden campaign to "stop attacking." Chris Wallace asked Amy Klobuchar Sunday about this gambit, and the Minnesota senator brought the discussion right back to where it belongs: The average Americans dealing with the onslaught, medical and economic, of this virus:

WALLACE: Senator, the Biden campaign has taken down all of its negative ads, but the president's -- some Republicans are saying that Democrats are still attacking the president while he's now in the hospital. Should discussions about COVID be off limits at this particular point?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, not discussions about COVID, not when you have 7 million people getting this virus. Not when you have people in assisted living who have been isolated for this entire year and moms juggling their kids on their laps while they're trying to do their work, no.

I think Joe Biden has set the tone here because he's a leader and he said, look, I want the president to be back. He wants to debate him more. He wants him to have a speedy recovery. And so this isn't about politics or partisanship. But certainly the pandemic, the effect that it's had on people's lives, how they have miscalculated it, this administration, of course that's on the table because as Joe pointed out at the debate, we have 200,000 families right now that have a chair at the table that's empty. So it is on the table. As well as the economy and how we can get through the day after tomorrow and the kind of leadership we need to make sure we get there.