Senator Amy Klobuchar Tears Lyin' Ted Cruz To Shreds

Senator Amy Klobuchar had no use for Ted Cruz and his smarmy speeches full of lies. She shot him with both barrels...repeatedly.
By Karoli Kuns

During a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Thursday, Senator Amy Klobuchar ripped into Texas Senator Ted Cruz for his usual pack of lies about the topic o'the day, which was the pending attempt to ram through a right-wing extremist justice to replace the late, great Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Jennifer Rubin at the Washington Post writes:

Demonstrating her formidable rhetorical skills and her willingness to suffer fools, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) lit into Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) this week, lambasting him for mocking Democrats’ concern about the Supreme Court and attempting to disentangle the Republicans’ power grab from the election. Klobuchar would have none of it. “No, Senator Cruz, this isn’t ‘theater,’” she said in response to his accusation that Democrats were playing politics with a nominee. “This is about people’s lives — their health care, their rights, and their future,” she said indignantly. She was just getting warmed up:

Watch her magnificent rant, delivered mostly off-the-cuff:

