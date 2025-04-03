Amy Klobuchar Nails Ted Cruz: You're A Liar

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) didn't take kindly to Senator Ted Cruz's MAGA-approved talking points ranting about the Democratic Party or federal judges.

She hammered him so bad he left.

Cruz attacked the judges, cried about protests targeted at the Kangaroo Supreme Court and claimed Democrats loved helping murderers and rapists. ( I included his rant in the video)

KLOBUCHAR: Okay, that was a lot. Let me start with a few things. Number one, we love democracy, and I believe what we should be having is a civil debate about how we can best, if Donald Trump wants to make changes to the government, we should be doing it in a legal way, not how he's doing it, and the only reason there's all these injunctions, Senator Cruz, is because he's violating the Constitution. Why would Trump-appointed judges—

Cruz, whose time was up continued acting the the fool by attacking Klobuchar's initial response to his antics.

CRUZ: Why don't you file them in red districts? KLOBUCHAR: What did you just say? CRUZ: Why don't you file them in red districts? Why are the Democrat Attorney General seeking out left-wing blue—

Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) had to step in and shut him up.

Cancun Cruz didn't like that and he complained to his Republican colleague.

CRUZ: Senator Moody, we have debates on this committee. They occur regularly. MOODY: Let's let her have her time, and then we'll get back to that if you want to wait, we'll get back to Senator Cruz.

Cruz couldn't stop talking and he cried, I'm not yelling. Finally Klobuchar was able to respond.

KLOBUCHAR: I am making the strong case that the reason all these cases have been filed and the reason that these judges who have been appointed by Ronald Reagan—yes, they still exist—and the Bushes and Donald Trump, judges appointed by Donald Trump, have been making these decisions is because this is not legal. Donald Trump himself has used his social media account, the White House account, to post an image of himself wearing a crown saying, Long live the king. The issue is that we do not live in a kingdom, and Elon Musk is not his court jester. Ours is a nation of laws in which no one is above the law. That is why 39 different judges from vastly different backgrounds appointed by five different presidents have made clear that these are illegal actions. And these judges have rightly blocked these actions. And it is important that we not lose sight of the underlying cause of these injunctions. It is not that these judges are crooked or lunatics or evil. Those are words used by the president and his allies. It is because the administration is violating the Constitution.

She finished off cowardly Cruz with this, who apparently left the chamber rather than own his idiocy.

KLOBUCHAR We didn't just decry the violence. We actually did something about it in response to a court that is run by Justice Roberts, who is a Republican appointee. So I think that kind of language actually makes a situation worse when it's not even true. But unfortunately, Senator Cruz left, so he did not hear my response to what was a lie.

Poor Ted can’t handle the truth.