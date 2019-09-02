Team Beto Selling 'This Is F*cked Up' T-Shirts

As others have noted, this is a pretty good slogan for a presidential campaign that hasn't gotten much traction so far. O'Rourke's genuine disgust with Washington's inaction on the issue of guns is real and palpable, but whether this translates to support for his presidential campaign remains to be seen. If nothing else though it raises awareness about the mental health issue afflicting the U.S. Congress.

Source: USA Today

WASHINGTON – Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke did not mince words when describing the deadly shooting in Midland-Odessa, Texas, that left at least seven people dead and 22 wounded.

"This is f---ed up," he said on Twitter Saturday evening and in a television interview on Sunday morning.

Later Sunday, his presidential campaign announced that the "f---ed up" quote had become a T-shirt being sold for $30 on the campaign website.

"100% of the proceeds from the sale of this item will be shared equally between Mom's Demand Action and March for Our Lives," the campaign wrote on the O'Rourke campaign website, referring to two prominent gun violence prevention groups.

According to the campaign, the shirt was printed by a union and made in the United States.