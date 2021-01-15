D.C. Cops Describe What It Was Like To Be Attacked By Capitol Hill Mob

CNN's New Day featured interviews this morning with police officers who were attacked last week.
"We get to hear from the D.C. police officers who were attacked by that mob, including this one seen on video being crushed in a doorway by the terrorists.
"And another seen here being attacked, tased, and surrounded by that bloodthirsty mob. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz is live in Washington with these extraordinary interviews," Alysin Camerota said.
"Truly extraordinary, Alisyn, when you listen to these officers tell their story, the pain, the fear that they felt. For the first time, we're hearing from them and their the words they say, the picture they paint are certainly terrifying. Take a listen.
"In last week's deadly coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol, a pro-Trump mob swarmed the building, outnumbering and battling police officers fighting to defend it."
"D.C. Metro police officer Michael Fanone was in the group of officers at the west front entrance of the Capitol as rioters forced their way in. They eventually pushed them outside into the crowd, where Fanone says he was tasered several times."
"While trapped, the 40-year-old says he thought about using his gun to fight back."
And I think kind of the conclusion I've come to is like, you know, thank you, but f*ck you for being there.
"This horrifying video shows the moment the violent mob storms into a tunnel of the building, trapping and crushing D.C. Metro police officer Daniel Hodges by a door."
"Hodges miraculously leaving the attack without any major injuries. Saying he was shocked that some rioters thought authorities would be on their side."
"The insurrection is even using unusual means in their efforts to break into the most secure areas of the U.S. Capitol building."
"With President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration just days away, Washington, D.C. is on high alert and Hodges says he hopes any pro-Trump extremists stay out of the city to avoid another situation like last week's insurrection."
"And guys, it is the action of these officers and the many D.C. officers who came in as reinforcements after the Capitol police were overwhelmed, saved many lives. Law enforcement officials say that it gave time for the Capitol police, what the D.C. police did, it allowed them to move. It allowed the Capitol police to move many of the lawmakers out of harm's way," Prokupecz said.
"The U.S. attorney here in D.C. who is running this investigation saying some of the video, some of the other information we're going to learn in the days to come and weeks to come, is going to be shocking. The hand-to-hand battle many of the officers had with this vicious mob, truly, we have not seen the full picture yet."