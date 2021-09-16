Tense D.C. Prepares For Rally To Support Insurrectionists

What if they held a rally to support insurrectionists, and nobody came?
Despite understandable concern and intense preparation by officials (they have requested the National Guard if needed), I wonder how many people are going to show up at the Saturday "Justice for J6" rally that claims incarcerated insurrectionists are "political prisoners." Organizers now say they expect only about 700 people, and you know what that means: a lot less.
Organizer Matt Braynard has asked attendees not to wear their red hats or MAGA gear, so right there, he's lost his core audience.
Here's hoping the whole thing just fizzles.
