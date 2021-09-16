Tense D.C. Prepares For Rally To Support Insurrectionists

What if they held a rally to support insurrectionists, and nobody came?

Despite understandable concern and intense preparation by officials (they have requested the National Guard if needed), I wonder how many people are going to show up at the Saturday "Justice for J6" rally that claims incarcerated insurrectionists are "political prisoners." Organizers now say they expect only about 700 people, and you know what that means: a lot less.

Organizer Matt Braynard has asked attendees not to wear their red hats or MAGA gear, so right there, he's lost his core audience.

Here's hoping the whole thing just fizzles.

“The USCP has asked the Department of Defense for the ability to receive National Guard support should the need arise on September 18.” – The United States Capitol Police — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 15, 2021

New cameras around the Capitol are from the Department of Defense, on loan to the US Capitol Police. This is one of them, close to the site of this weekend’s Justice for J6 rally. pic.twitter.com/HHzVf5EyR8 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) September 13, 2021

(Almost) literally no one is showing up for 'Justice for J6' rally -- except the organizer https://t.co/MW29Wmcvp2 — Raw Story (@RawStory) September 16, 2021

Republicans want to move on from Jan 6th. The coup has moved from DC to state legislatures. https://t.co/JVE6ZwGBf7 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 16, 2021

🤔Roger Stone warns on Russian propaganda media RT: Upcoming "Justice for J6" rally is ‘a Setup-Agitprop'



It's astonishing coup-plotter Stone isn't in jail. Didn't he organize & fundraise for far-right "security" groups at the #Jan6 insurrection rally? https://t.co/FB409rw3vN pic.twitter.com/WBRkv3bxUD — Paula Chertok🗽 (@PaulaChertok) September 15, 2021