DC Officer Says It Was His 'Pleasure To Crush A White Nationalist Insurrection'

Source: Business Insider

A Washington DC police officer who was seen a viral video being crushed in a doorway by a pro-Trump mob during the siege on the Capitol last week said it was his pleasure to "crush a white nationalist insurrection."

"If it wasn't my job I would have done that for free. It was absolutely my pleasure to crush a white nationalist insurrection," Daniel Hodges told NBC. "I'm glad I was in a position to be able to help. We'll do it as many times as it takes."

Hodges said he was pinned to the doorway while trying to push back the mob.

"They ripped my mask off. Stole my equipment. Beat me up. Sprayed me with everything," he said.