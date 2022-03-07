Col. Vindman Schools Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene

The tragically ignorant white supremacist Marjorie Taylor Greene parroted Putin-inspired talking points about the Russian invasion. Former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman did not approve.
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoMarch 7, 2022

The tragically ignorant white supremacist Marjorie Taylor Greene parroted Putin-inspired talking points about the Russian invasion. Former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman did not approve.

Marge started the Twitter feud by tweeting this nonsense about President Biden, Ukraine and Russia.

Alexander S. Vindman was at the eye of the storm Trump created when he tried to extort Ukraine's President Zelenskyy to get dirt on Joe Biden.

See, Vindman is a Former Lt. Col, who served this country with his life, while Marge sucked down steroids and comforted Neo-Nazis.

So Marge called him a clown. if the make-up fits, Marge.

Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient who had his military career cut short by Traitor Trump, responded.

Since Vindman was born in Soviet-ruled Ukraine, he knows a little bit about the region, while Marge...she can give you directions to the latest QAnon cook-out.

