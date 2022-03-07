Col. Vindman Schools Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene

The tragically ignorant white supremacist Marjorie Taylor Greene parroted Putin-inspired talking points about the Russian invasion. Former Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman did not approve.

Marge started the Twitter feud by tweeting this nonsense about President Biden, Ukraine and Russia.

We can not put American lives at risk under the same failed leadership who ran the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster.



We have to put America First. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 6, 2022

Alexander S. Vindman was at the eye of the storm Trump created when he tried to extort Ukraine's President Zelenskyy to get dirt on Joe Biden.

Nope. It’s because you and your pro-Putin party encouraged Putin to invade, by cheerleading him. Worse yet, you undermined @POTUS efforts to signal punishing costs… you undermined U.S. efforts deter the war. You have blood in your hands. The American people will not forget. https://t.co/kxmkKJDmD0 — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) March 6, 2022

See, Vindman is a Former Lt. Col, who served this country with his life, while Marge sucked down steroids and comforted Neo-Nazis.

So Marge called him a clown. if the make-up fits, Marge.

This clown wants to drag Americans into war with Russia with his big tough tweets and his zoom interviews on CNN.



Go ahead and go fight yourself since you’re from Ukraine.



You are clueless about Americans being fed up with sending our sons and daughters to die in foreign lands. https://t.co/hBB2vHUjtN — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 7, 2022

Vindman, a Purple Heart recipient who had his military career cut short by Traitor Trump, responded.

This is what service looks like.



I served my country--the United States of America who welcomed my refugee family--for 21 years, 6 months, & 10 days in uniform & I continue to serve out of uniform.



You only serve as Putin's useful idiot.#HereRightMatters https://t.co/Oy6g5dFTx0 pic.twitter.com/5tVTTwAlNe — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) March 7, 2022

Since Vindman was born in Soviet-ruled Ukraine, he knows a little bit about the region, while Marge...she can give you directions to the latest QAnon cook-out.