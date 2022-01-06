Marj Attacks! Ted Cruz Called Jan 6 A 'Terrorist Act'

Cruz finally said the right thing about the attempted coup by Trump. Marj and Steve Bannon are hella mad about it.
By John AmatoJanuary 6, 2022

The MAGA world of creeps and traitors are furious at Senator Ted Cruz after he described the assault on the US Capitol on January 6 as a violent "terrorist attack."

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steve Bannon led the charge Wednesday morning and many other Republicans followed suit.

Marge is "concerned" with how the incarcerated traitors are being treated in prison. No mention of the US Capitol police that were killed and injured during the seditious riots incited by Donald Trump and his cohorts.

Bannon, (a primary organizer in the attempt to overthrow the free and fair election of Joe Biden) bashed Ted Cruz and said he should learn the Constitution.

Constitution? Why don't you show up for your Congressional subpoena, Steve?

The traitors' conversation quickly turned to George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, because of course it did.

Bannon is furious that Mr. Constitution [Cruz] just called the attack on the US Capitol a violent terrorist attack.

"There is no sedition. There is no insurrection," Bannon declared because those are technical legal terms."

I'm only shocked Bannon didn't call the attack on the US Capitol and the deaths of US Capitol police trying to protect it, "process crimes."

PS. Marge couldn't tweet her anger today, lol. And don't worry Ted Cruz, we will NEVER forget your egging on the J6 traitors.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue