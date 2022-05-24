David Perdue Tells Stacey Abrams To 'Go Back To Where She Came From'

Perdue courts the MAGA crowd with his racist dog whistle in a last minute interview on the eve of the Georgia primary elections.
By Red PainterMay 24, 2022

David Perdue is a desperate, pathetic, weak little man who sees his chances of being the GOP nominee for Georgia governor slipping through his fingers. So, of course, he does what any good, Trump-loving, MAGA hat-wearing, white pointed hood-owning Republican does: he pulls out the racist dog whistle bullhorn and hopes to pull in that crucial Republican voting block: white nationalists.

In this interview on Newsmax, he gets right to it, saying: "She’s not from here. My inclination is to say, 'You don’t like it, go back to where you came from.'"

WHAT.

She is literally from Georgia. She went to high school there. She served in the Georgia State House from 2007-2017 and was House Minority Speaker for a few years. Where exactly should she "go back to," David?

Twitter e-rup-ted:

They're not even hiding the racism anymore. Not even pretending. Just out and proud bigots. That is who the Republicans are now. I guess not much has changed - except they used to at least try to hide it before. I mean, if they knew they were going to be on TV, at least.

