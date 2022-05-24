David Perdue Tells Stacey Abrams To 'Go Back To Where She Came From'

David Perdue is a desperate, pathetic, weak little man who sees his chances of being the GOP nominee for Georgia governor slipping through his fingers. So, of course, he does what any good, Trump-loving, MAGA hat-wearing, white pointed hood-owning Republican does: he pulls out the racist dog whistle bullhorn and hopes to pull in that crucial Republican voting block: white nationalists.

In this interview on Newsmax, he gets right to it, saying: "She’s not from here. My inclination is to say, 'You don’t like it, go back to where you came from.'"

WHAT.

She is literally from Georgia. She went to high school there. She served in the Georgia State House from 2007-2017 and was House Minority Speaker for a few years. Where exactly should she "go back to," David?

Twitter e-rup-ted:

She graduated valedictorian from Avondale high school.



It doesn’t get more Georgia than that. — NBABeau (@NBABeau) May 23, 2022

Telling people to go back to where they came from is inherently racist. The context doesn’t matter. The intent is clear. — Being J Wood (@BeingJWood) May 24, 2022

Y'all know the N-word was just tickling his lips. — Marc 2Xor3X Sweat Shirt (@thegoodfello) May 23, 2022

And if she were a white woman would he say that? Probably not 🤨 — Roberta 🌴🏄🏽‍♀️ (@RobertaByTheSea) May 23, 2022

Would he say the same about Oz, a literal immigrant? — foofaloofa (@foofaloofa) May 23, 2022

Is there even a "the quiet part" anymore? — Ω Bob Warth Ω (@BobWarth22) May 23, 2022

They're not even hiding the racism anymore. Not even pretending. Just out and proud bigots. That is who the Republicans are now. I guess not much has changed - except they used to at least try to hide it before. I mean, if they knew they were going to be on TV, at least.