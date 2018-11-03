Stacey Abrams Promises The First Thing She Does Is Expand Medicaid

Joy Reid had the awesome and inspiring Stacey Abrams on this morning. You know, the woman attacked by the Orange Cheeto as "unqualified"? Hah!

"The first 30 days you're elected, what does your first 30 days look like?" Reid asked.

"Medicaid expansion. That's the crux of how we save rural Georgia. It's critical to how we save women's lives. It's also about how we draw down billions of dollars in economic development that can transform our economies," Abrams said.

"We know that in Kentucky, in Arkansas, in Indiana, in Louisiana, those are all states that have made money by expanding Medicaid, reducing costs and improving outcomes. I want to do that for the state of Georgia."

"And your opponent is not going to expand medicaid," Reid said.

"My opponent not only doesn't want to expand Medicaid, he's supporting rules that will weaken preexisting conditions. As President Obama pointed out yesterday, he's one of those hypocrites who is lying about his record and lying about his plans," Abrams said about Brian Kemp.

"His only plan is trust your insurance companies. That presumes, number one, that you have one, because most of the people we're trying to help can't afford health insurance. If you have health insurance, he wants you to be offered junk plans that do not have the coverage of preexisting conditions that people have gotten used to.

"It is a pig in a poke. they're going to sell you a bill of goods and people will be hurt if Brian Kemp becomes governor of Georgia."

"We have a lot of people, I get it on my social media every day, who are afraid their votes won't count, who are afraid they might be on one of those purge lists," Reid said.

"What should someone do if they show up to the polls and are told they're not on the voter list? We had two extraordinary victories in the last couple of days, the Eleventh Circuit rejected Brian Kemp's appeal to disallow absentee ballots," Abrams said.

"If you have an absentee ballot, turn it in, the Eleventh Circuit says he has to follow the law. The ACLU won their lawsuit, you have to be allowed to cast your ballot. Call 866-OUR-VOTE. There is a local number, if you go to www.georgiademocrat.org, you can get that number there. We need you to stay in line, do not get out of line, do not give up your right to vote.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"We will find you, we will help. 866-OUR-VOTE is the easiest one to remember. Use it, and we'll make sure your ballot gets counted."