Stacey Abrams Schools Tom Cotton: 'Evil Is Evil'

I've been watching all of the different ways people are pushing back on Senator Tom Cotton's absurd remarks that slavery was a necessary evil, but none have resonated as deeply as Stacey Abrams' response on The Reid Report.
To refresh our memories, Tom Cotton came up with a lot of argle-bargle when confronted with the reaction to his claim that slavery was a "necessary evil."
Which is not at all what he said. Here is what he said:
I should note that he is adamant about trying to ban the 1619 Project from being taught in schools, which flies in the face of what he is saying. As the descendant of slaveholders, Cotton is simply justifying that which he believes.
Joy Reid asked Stacey Abrams to respond to this word hackery, and she did not hold back. Read or watch every word.
We can only extinguish evil by acknowledging that it exists and doing everything in our power to defeat it, not to celebrate it, not to excuse it, and certainly not to use it as a polemic to justify the racism that runs through the party that is lifting up Tom Cotton and his language as something that's legitimate as part of the argument about what our children should learn about this country.
Point, set, match.