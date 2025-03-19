48 New Mexico Residents Have Been Disappeared By ICE

Source NM has the details on 48 missing New Mexico residents. ICE's actions look illegal. If nothing else they are unethical, immoral and inhumane:

According to ICE’s own announcement, it arrested most of those people not for criminal convictions, but for violations of civil immigration law, such as illegal entry or re-entry after deportation. [Marcela Díaz, founding executive director of Somos un Pueblo Unido] said Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Roswell’s mayors told members of her organization that they didn’t know the arrests would happen, and that ICE had assured them they would only be going after people with criminal convictions.

According to [an ACLU-NM] complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, ICE hasn’t identified any of the 48 people they arrested, nor indicated where or in what conditions they’re being detained, whether they have access to attorneys or which agency is holding them.

“We don’t know what’s happened to these four dozen New Mexicans. They’ve effectively disappeared. They’re gone,” said Becca Sheff, senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, during a Monday news conference at the New Mexico Legislature.