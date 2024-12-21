Newsmax Host Hopes For ‘Especially Nice’ Govt Shutdown Over Xmas

UPDATE: No shutdown, and the Senate restored funding for childhood cancer research. For more details, click here.

Talk about a war on Christmas! Newsmax host Chris Plante is just delighted at the thought of Americans losing their paychecks, getting delayed at airports and dozens of other lack of services over Christmas because President-Unelected Elon Musk and his Project 2025 enablers are doing their darnedest to shutdown the government.

Media Matters caught Plante’s War on Christmas for everyday Americans:

CHRIS PLANTE (HOST): I live in Washington, DC, and I work in Washington, DC. I love a good government shutdown. I always enjoy a government shutdown no matter the time of year, but Christmas makes it especially nice, I think.

Not one of his four guests uttered a peep of disagreement.

Somebody forgot to tell them that the meaning of Christmas is supposed to be about the birth of Jesus and his teachings. Or maybe Plante thinks that cruelty is the real reason for the season. Or maybe it’s just about bullying folks to say “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays.”

Donald Trump was elected on a promise of making life better for everyday Americans. He forgot to tell us that his real goal is to make life better for Shadow President and Trump's billionaire benefactor Musk. Apparently, Plante is all in on the Musk presidency, too.

Thursday night’s Musk bill cut more than $190 million for children’s cancer research, put agricultural aid at risk and would have caused other harms to those less fortunate than President Musk.

I don’t normally wish anyone the kind of harm that would come from a shutdown but I am so tempted to make an exception for Plante. At the very least, I would not mind one itsy bitsy if his Christmas plans got ruined because his loved ones (assuming he has any) got stuck in an airport because of shutdown-related delays.