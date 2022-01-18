Anti-Vax Boston Police Sergeant Gets Cops Called On Her

Since Boston's new vaccine requirements came into effect earlier this month these anti-vax wackjobs have been going around harassing businesses for complying with the mandate. One of them happens to be a founder of an anti-vax group and has gotten herself suspended for her antics, not only here but also for harassing Boston's new mayor, Michelle Wu, who Shana Cottone seems to hold personally responsible and by picketing outside her home.

The whole farce went on for an hour, as the cops let her and her other nutjobs finish their pizza before being escorted out. Cottone, as mentioned, is currently suspended, and will in all likelihood be fired soon after Boston's mandatory vaccination for all public employees goes into effect on January 24th. She'll then be looking for a new job to replace her $160,658 salary. Good luck with that.

Raw Story captured a bit of the manufactured drama for the video above.

Source: Boston Herald

Embattled Boston Police sergeant and founder of an anti-vaccine mandate group, Shana Cottone, sparred with officers over her refusal to show proof of her vaccination status in a restaurant Saturday as the city’s new vaccination requirements took effect. “I’m enjoying a product that I purchased here so you’re going to leave me alone or I’m going to sue you each individually,” Cottone said in an exchanged captured on video with two officers who asked to see her vaccine card while she sat with friends unmasked inside a Pizzeria Regina on Boylston Street. During a nearly hourlong video, Cottone and several other woman sit and eat two large pizzas in violation of the city’s new vaccine policy. Cottone calls the officers a “disgrace” and “naughty boys” and says they’re “wasting taxpayer dollars” to “babysit.” “History has shown, goose steppers like you trample on the rights of the innocent,” Cottone said. Cottone was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month amid an internal affairs investigation. A copy of the internal affairs file obtained by the Boston Herald lists four charges against her — three related to her handling of incidents involving the mayor.