Protester Jeers At Boston Mayor Michelle Wu - It Wasn't Her

“You’re a political puppet ... Why don’t you look into it, Mayor Wu?” the protester screamed - at Beth Huang, the executive director of the Massachusetts Voter Table.
A voting rights press conference on the Boston Common got derailed by a protester irate at Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Only one slight problem with that. She wasn't there.

A voting rights press conference on the Boston Common Monday afternoon — featuring Rep. Nika Elugardo rallying support for election-day registration to boost turnout among Black and Latinx communities across Massachusetts — was derailed by a protester jeering at the wrong person.

The man, wearing sunglasses and a mask, accused the ACLU of not caring about minority populations as he taunted the Election Modernization Coalition about Annie Dookhan, the former state chemist who falsified and fabricated evidence in about 24,000 cases. In 2016, the ACLU had asked the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to dismiss more than 40,000 cases impacted by Dookhan.

“You’re a political puppet ... Why don’t you look into it, Mayor Wu?” the protester said, erroneously believing Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was standing on the steps of the Common, leading to the Massachusetts State House. “Look into that — you’ll find the truth, Mayor Wu.”

But to the surprise of the protester, Wu did not attend the press conference Monday. He had misdirected his anger toward Beth Huang, the executive director of the Massachusetts Voter Table.

