Senator Mazie Hirono Expresses Concern About Kavanaugh's 'Bizarre' Demeanor

Let's be clear - Brett Kavanaugh is a disaster of a SCOTUS nominee. Even before his bat-shit crazy second appearance in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Democrats had concerns. From worries that he would overturn Roe v Wade to his potential nomination based on a view that sitting presidents cannot be subpoenaed, Kavanaugh has raised a multitude of red flags.

This Thursday, he added an extra concern to the long list: his temperament and demeanor. Not only was Kavanaugh completely unhinged, partisan and volatile, but he also lied many, many times, from the most minute things (did he ever drink?) to serious things (what the statements of those people at the party that "never happened" actually saw or knew).

Senator Mazie Hirono joined ABC's This Week to discuss these very issues.

“He came out at that hearing, which was shocking to me -- that he would accuse Democrats of a vast conspiracy to do him in and even dragged in Hillary Clinton," Hirono said. "I found that bizarre. But we hardly need somebody on the Supreme Court who has these conspiracy theory notions.”

Hirono said that at the hearing, Kavanaugh “totally showed himself to be … the political operative and the partisan operative that he has been.”

Hirono suggested that Kavanaugh's bias would require him to recuse himself from any case involving the Democratic Party, but since there are no rules for sitting Supreme Court justices' recusal, that would be something we would have to rely on Kavanaugh's integrity to do.

And therein lies the problem.