George Will Launches Official Kavanaugh Excuses Tour

As it becomes increasingly obvious that Brett Kavanaugh lied many, many times during his testimony, George Will has found the lying under oath loophole.

Talking about Kavanaugh’s rant in his opening statement, Will justifies it by contending …

“Put yourself in his shoes,” Will replied. “He’s exhausted after weeks of this. He’s under tremendous bombardment. He loses his temper and people say, ‘Ah-ha!’ — the very people who have been bombarding him with these accusations… they say he lacks the judicial temperament.”

And Will even treads heavily on lying about the Devil’s Triangle.

“If he looked the Senate in the eye and said, what does a devil’s triangle mean and said, it’s a drinking game and that’s clearly known to be not true — and about two minutes on Google will tell you otherwise — then it’s the thin end of an enormous wedge,” Will observed. “Because then, the presumption shifts that if you lie about ‘A’ that’s small, might you lie about ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ that are large?”

So now we have to measure lies? How many little lies are allowed, I wonder?

Does the lie of not hearing about Deborah Ramirez’s complaint until the Vanity Fair article count as a big lie or a whopper? Or was it a justifiable lie because the senators were being mean to him?

Let’s see, Hillary Clinton was accused of murder who went through an 11 session with congress and never lost her temper to the bombardment nor lied in any way.

Damn, Republicans have short memories.

They are also a bunch of damn snowflakes.

Originally published at JuanitaJean.com