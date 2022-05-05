Fox News Lunacy: Kavanaugh Had 'The Right To Lie' Under Oath

It's okay if Republicans do it, part infinity.
By John AmatoMay 5, 2022

On Wednesday's Fox News's The Five, contributor Joey Jones defended Brett Kavanaugh's lies (under oath to the Senate) because there were allegations against him of sexual assault.

Huh?

How does one thing relate to the other?

Geraldo Rivera bashed the conservatives on the Supreme Court for openly lying under oath and misleading the committee on their thoughts about Roe V Wade.

"Because these nominees lied," Rivera bellowed.

Rivera continued, "They go before the Senate of the United States, they swear that they are going to be judicious and good shepherds of the Court, [promised] impartiality in the importance it has in the American society and that the Stare Decisis, that the precedent of these cases, is well established."

He continued, "30 years, 40 years, 49 years, that that is something the Supreme Court honors. Then they turn around the minute they get in the High Court, they make a decision that is so dramatically opposed to what they said during the confirmation hearings. Shame on them."

Geraldo blamed the three Trump nominees for their dishonesty.

"They knew when they were swearing to those senators and the conversations in the Senate offices that they were going to vote to reverse, or overturn Roe v. Wade. They knew it and they lied about it. I don't know how you fix that. I don't know how you can repair that, when the most sacred office in the land, the High Court of the United States, is peopled by politicians."

Joey Jones replied, "You know, if I was accused of being a serial rapist because I like beer at sixteen, I'd probably say whatever I needed to to get out of that building."

There you have it, a get-out-of-jail-free card for Brett. None of the other panel members objected to his statement.

Kavanaugh wasn't accused of being a serial rapist. And even if he was, what bearing does that have to do with lying repeatedly under oath about Roe V Wade?

Fox News contributors, hosts, and guests are good at excusing lying from fellow Republicans. Every time. That's their job.

