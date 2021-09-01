Politics
BREAKING: SCOTUS Effectively Kills Roe V. Wade

They refused to stay the draconian Texas "fetal heartbeat" abortion law, which also allows abortion bounty hunters. The court is now most of the way there on overturning Roe v Wade.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
I don't want to hear one more word from conservatives today on "the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan". Not when the Supreme Court is this close to outlawing abortion entirely in the United States. Via SCOTUSblog:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Texas law, known as S.B. 8, on May 19. The law bars doctors from performing abortions once they can detect a fetal heartbeat, including the kind of cardiac activity that occurs at roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The law also allows private individuals to bring lawsuits against anyone who provides or “aids and abets” an abortion. Individuals who bring successful lawsuits are entitled to collect $10,000 or more from individuals who are found to have violated the law.

In other words, if someone who lives in Texas does so much as gives a woman a ride to an abortion clinic, any old busybody "pro-life" activist can sue you.

Via the shadow docket, the Supreme Court ignored Roe and refused to explain their refusal to stay the law, so it went into effect today. Their inaction is seen by legal experts as a likely signal that they will soon overrule Roe. (Thanks, Susan Collins!)

