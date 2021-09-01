BREAKING: SCOTUS Effectively Kills Roe V. Wade

I don't want to hear one more word from conservatives today on "the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan". Not when the Supreme Court is this close to outlawing abortion entirely in the United States. Via SCOTUSblog:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Texas law, known as S.B. 8, on May 19. The law bars doctors from performing abortions once they can detect a fetal heartbeat, including the kind of cardiac activity that occurs at roughly the sixth week of pregnancy. The law also allows private individuals to bring lawsuits against anyone who provides or “aids and abets” an abortion. Individuals who bring successful lawsuits are entitled to collect $10,000 or more from individuals who are found to have violated the law.

In other words, if someone who lives in Texas does so much as gives a woman a ride to an abortion clinic, any old busybody "pro-life" activist can sue you.

Via the shadow docket, the Supreme Court ignored Roe and refused to explain their refusal to stay the law, so it went into effect today. Their inaction is seen by legal experts as a likely signal that they will soon overrule Roe. (Thanks, Susan Collins!)

Legislation banning abortions after six weeks is now the law of the land in Texas, effectively ending Roe v. Wade protections in the state. https://t.co/d8eTX4ZpWw — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 1, 2021

As a court watcher I'm obligated to say that SCOTUS DGAF about public opinion. And generally they don't.



But, having not ruled on the appeal, even though the law is now in effect, SCOTUS could stop it at *any* time



There's a chance they're waiting to see how bad the blowback is — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 1, 2021

SCOTUS justices are people and alleged attempted rapist Brett Kavanaugh is an especially weak people of low moral character. He's a partisan hack, but he also desperately wants to be liked. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 1, 2021

If people show up tomorrow with that "burn it down" energy... there's a very small chance that these weak and craven people blink. I don't think that's going to happen. But remember, SCOTUS wanted to kill Roe quietly.They didn't want Bounty Gate



If we make it loud enough, maybe. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 1, 2021

But, that's all I have for "hope." Maybe the cloying desires of an alleged attempted rapist makes him step away from the ledge of overturning abortion rights if the Beltway media he so wants to be loved by pitches a fit, even though that same media would rather have more wars. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 1, 2021

Actual words from @SenatorCollins Kavanaugh floor speech on subject of Roe/abortion/precedent:



“In short, his views on honoring precedent would preclude attempts to do by stealth that which one has committed not to do overtly.” — Joe Sudbay (@JoeSudbay) September 1, 2021

The Supreme Court allowed a TX law that bans abortions after 6 weeks to go into effect.



The Court might not have written -- or issued -- any opinion that says "Roe is overruled." It might even decide to block the law later on.



But for now, SCOTUS ended legal abortion in Texas. — Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) September 1, 2021

As soon as the Texas state courts open, anyone can file a $10,000+ lawsuit against any person who "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks. Unless SCOTUS acts in the next few hours, we will wake up to a post-Roe world. https://t.co/22jNrWE4se — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) September 1, 2021

I mean, take abortion out of it. Via shadow docket (?!?!) SCOTUS legalized medical BOUNTY HUNTING.



Yes, this law is every bit as terrible as it sounds. The media isn’t sensationalizing it. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) September 1, 2021

@SenatorCollins -- I wonder if you are concerned or disappointed this morning. You assured us all Roe was safe when you cast the deciding vote for Kavanaugh. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 1, 2021

Why does the stolen Supreme Court think it can get away with ending Roe in the dead of the night? Because it’s almost impossible to find a headline that explains that they just did that. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) September 1, 2021