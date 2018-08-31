REPORT: Brett Kavanaugh Will Not Recuse Over Trump-Related Cases

ABC News reports that the Republican game plan is to simply bully their way through the confirmation hearings. It's not as if they know how to win without cheating!

At his Senate confirmation hearings next week, Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is not expected to offer any commitment to recuse himself from cases involving investigations of President Trump, including a possible constitutional fight over a subpoena of the president, sources familiar with Kavanaugh's preparations tell ABC News.

Senate Democrats say they plan to press Kavanaugh over recusal during questioning. "He doesn't believe a sitting president should be investigated or prosecuted -- in other words, is above the law," Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Friday.

"Pledging a decision on a particular matter or case – including the decision whether to hear the case – for political reasons, like obtaining confirmation votes, would violate the bedrock constitutional principle of judicial independence," said deputy White House press secretary Raj Shah, who is overseeing the administration’s Kavanaugh confirmation strategy.