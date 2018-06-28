Sen. Blumenthal To Ask SCOTUS Nominee To Recuse From Any Mueller-Related Cases

Mimi Rocah, a former assistant U.S. attorney, asked Sen. Richard Blumenthal how he will handle the next Trump nominee to the Supreme Court:

"How often does the Supreme Court nominee come up? So I think -- one question that I would have for the senator if he's still available is whether a nominee should be asked if they could agree to recuse themselves from the Mueller investigation, for example, if the president needs to be subpoenaed or something like that. I don't think the justices would be -- a nominee would be required to recuse themselves but i'm wondering whether you plan to ask them if they would agree to that?" she said.

"That's a great question and I've thought about it, yes, I will ask that question," the senator said. "It is a supremely important question. Justice in the tapes case were appointed by President Nixon, but they were appointed before that kind of litigation was produced. Here we know a subpoena case is very likely involving Donald Trump to go to the United States Supreme Court and I will ask a nominee to commit him or herself that they will recuse themselves from sitting on that decision."

Of course, they do lie during their hearings. Remember when John Roberts agreed to honor precedent and would only call "balls and strikes"? Good times!