Gingrich: Upcoming Fights Will Show 'Whether Kavanaugh Fight Was Worth It'

During an interview with The Washington Post's Karen Tumulty, Newt Gingrich gave away the ending.

He was discussing what might happen if Democrats take back control of the House of Representatives and begin to exercise proper checks and oversight over the Executive Branch.

Tumulty asked, "What if [Democrats] subpoena his tax returns?"

"Then he'll be trapped into appealing to the Supreme Court, and we'll see whether the Kavanaugh fight was worth it," he answered.

I'm pretty sure that's one of the things you're not supposed to say out loud, even though it's an open secret that Kavanaugh was the pick because they believed he'll protect Trump from all investigations, subpoenas, and more.

But there it is, unashamedly out there.