Suddenly, Moscow Mitch Is Very Concerned About Loony Conspiracy Theories

"Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican party," said the former Senate majority leader.
By Susie Madrak

Brave, brave Sir Mitch takes a potshot at wacky Qnut Marjory Taylor Greene -- when it's far too late to matter. He gets no credit for this latest posturing.

While Trump pumped the same crazy ideas into the mainstream, destroying what was left of rational public dialogue, Mitch was strangely silent. Why? Because he was afraid of Trump and his acolytes.

Moscow Mitch knows the dangerous whack jobs are costing his party money -- as in, all the major companies who have suspended donations to the GOP over the denial of election results.

He doesn't give a fig about the fact that his members are undermining democracy (after all, concern about democracy is nothing but a distant memory to this robotic strategist), he's only worried that they won't have the money to answer Democratic ads in 2022, when he has three Republican senators retiring, and 17 GOP senators defending their seats.

Seems like it would be a really bad time to run out of money, right?

So this is a really good time to keep reminding major corporations that we're watching carefully. Are they for democracy, or are they for rule by the insane mob?

Since this is what Mitch fears most, seems like we should concentrate on making his worst dreams come true. Keep reminding corporations what they're funding, and how you don't want to give them your business:

