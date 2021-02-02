Suddenly, Moscow Mitch Is Very Concerned About Loony Conspiracy Theories

Brave, brave Sir Mitch takes a potshot at wacky Qnut Marjory Taylor Greene -- when it's far too late to matter. He gets no credit for this latest posturing.

While Trump pumped the same crazy ideas into the mainstream, destroying what was left of rational public dialogue, Mitch was strangely silent. Why? Because he was afraid of Trump and his acolytes.

Friendly reminder: Mitch McConnell refused to recognize Biden's victory for weeks, cynically calculating it would boost base turnout in the Georgia runoffs.



He just voted to kill the impeachment trial.



Come on. Condemning Marjorie Taylor Greene is easy for him. No credit here. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 2, 2021

Moscow Mitch knows the dangerous whack jobs are costing his party money -- as in, all the major companies who have suspended donations to the GOP over the denial of election results.

He doesn't give a fig about the fact that his members are undermining democracy (after all, concern about democracy is nothing but a distant memory to this robotic strategist), he's only worried that they won't have the money to answer Democratic ads in 2022, when he has three Republican senators retiring, and 17 GOP senators defending their seats.

Seems like it would be a really bad time to run out of money, right?

So this is a really good time to keep reminding major corporations that we're watching carefully. Are they for democracy, or are they for rule by the insane mob?

.@CNBC: "Republican officials are increasingly concerned about their ability to raise money for the 2022 midterm congressional elections as corporations distance themselves from GOP lawmakers who challenged the results of the presidential election." https://t.co/BApf8Lx9fe — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 25, 2021

COMFIRMED: @homedepot will suspend all donations to Congresspeople who voted against certifying the election. https://t.co/qgyA5Hqi4w — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 1, 2021

Since this is what Mitch fears most, seems like we should concentrate on making his worst dreams come true. Keep reminding corporations what they're funding, and how you don't want to give them your business: