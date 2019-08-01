The Fix Is In: Moscow Mitch Rushes Judicial Confirmations

While many on Wednesday were watching the CNN Debate, Rachel Maddow hosted Kristine Lucius, Executive Vice-President for policy at the Leadership Conference. Ms. Lucius sounded an alarm:

KRISTINE LUCIUS: What Mitch McConnell is trying to do this week is confirm more judges in a week than he allowed President Obama to have confirmed in his final two years in office.

The Senate just confirmed Jason Pulliam’s nomination. He’s the fourth Texas district court nominee confirmed in the past hour, and the fourth who refused to say #BrownvBoard was correctly decided.



Senators should have rejected them. Instead, all four have lifetime judgeships. — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) July 31, 2019

NEW: The Senate just confirmed Brantley Starr’s nomination to the federal bench in Texas. Starr has worked to restrict voting rights, LGBTQ equality, immigrant rights, and reproductive freedom – and wouldn’t say that #BrownvBoard was correctly decided. pic.twitter.com/YmXDSPSfqg — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) July 31, 2019

BREAKING: The Senate has confirmed Jeffrey Brown to a district court in Texas.



He refused to say #BrownvBoard was correctly decided and has a record that demonstrates hostility to LGBTQ rights, women’s reproductive health care, and immigrant rights. This is shameful. pic.twitter.com/UX7qjWYsbg — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) July 31, 2019

.@senatemajldr just introduced Kentucky nominee Justin Walker, saying that “Our commonwealth and the nation would be lucky, lucky to have a remarkable individual like Justin Walker on the federal bench.”



The ABA just rated him Not Qualified – Trump's 7th Not Qualified nominee. pic.twitter.com/6v8zn4JXBr — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) July 31, 2019

What's the rush, Moscow Mitch? As if we didn't know.