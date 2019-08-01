Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

The Fix Is In: Moscow Mitch Rushes Judicial Confirmations

Moscow Mitch knows how to count votes, and he's pushing judicial confirmations like the building is on fire.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Views:

While many on Wednesday were watching the CNN Debate, Rachel Maddow hosted Kristine Lucius, Executive Vice-President for policy at the Leadership Conference. Ms. Lucius sounded an alarm:

KRISTINE LUCIUS: What Mitch McConnell is trying to do this week is confirm more judges in a week than he allowed President Obama to have confirmed in his final two years in office.

What's the rush, Moscow Mitch? As if we didn't know.


Summer Donation Drive

As we enter our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, we need you now more than ever. Can you spare a one time or monthly donation of $5 or more? If so, then please help us keep going another 15 years by donating below.

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.