So Much For An Unbiased Jury: Moscow Mitch Working For Trump

Were you thinking there would be an actual "trial" in the Senate, as the Constitution lays out?

Think again.

MITCH MCCONNELL (to Hannity, of course): Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House Counsel. There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position as to how to handle this.

Corruption out in the open..it's the Republican way!

Hakeem Jeffries on McConnell’s comments about his plans to coordinate with Trump lawyers: ”In other words, the jury -Senate Republicans - are going to coordinate with the defendant - Donald Trump - on how exactly the kangaroo court is going to be run.” https://t.co/wamTcLuMpe — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 13, 2019

PS. Mitch is terrified of Amy McGrath.