Latest Lincoln Project Ad Has A New Name For #MoscowMitch

And it's perfect.
By Susie Madrak

Via Morning Consult, the new Lincoln Project ad dubs Mitch McConnell "rich Mitch":

A new minute-long spot from the Lincoln Project, shared with Morning Consult ahead of its Thursday release, takes aim at the Kentucky Republican’s personal wealth, dubbing him “rich Mitch,” and contrasts his financial standing with negative statistics about the Bluegrass State during his 35 years in Washington.

While the super PAC — whose stated mission is to defeat “Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box” — has previously produced spots aimed at weakening Republican senators viewed as vulnerable in Maine, Colorado, Arizona and North Carolina, McConnell’s race is not on anyone’s list of tossups. And unlike the others before it, the ad does not attempt to directly tie McConnell to Trump, instead only nodding to the president in passing photos alongside the majority leader.

Reed Galen, an independent political consultant and co-founder of the group, said in an interview that McConnell is a Lincoln Project target due to his status as a Washington power player and leader of the vulnerable incumbents. The ads, Galen said, are part of “the beginning of the story we’re telling about these senators, not the end of it.”

In an email, McConnell campaign spokesperson Kate Cooksey said that “no scam PAC of grifters has ever been less relevant and no group of consultants will be forgotten faster than this group of thieves who bet everything on three days of dishonest ads in Kentucky.”

It's a relatively small media buy, but look at what Lincoln Project accomplished with their recent ad attacking Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale:

Now, Bill "Bridgegate" Stepien was Chris Christie's hatchetman and is a very effective political operative. But see what happened? Parscale was never fired -- which means both he and Stepien will be jockeying for position as the campaign gets more chaotic. (The news accounts even differ on Stepien's new title. Is he "deputy campaign manager" or "political director"?) Stay tuned.

