Lincoln Project Still Playing Mind Games With Ad On Trump's Favorite Channel

The Lincoln Project is still playing mind games with Donald Trump — and their latest ad is playing on his local stations. Via the Palm Beach Post:

The group's latest ad, launching Thursday, touts Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as the true respected leader of the Republican Party. The ad claims that Josh Holmes, McConnell's former chief of staff who hosts a popular conservative podcast called Ruthless, "acts like you (Trump) are a nobody and laughs about how Mitch ignores you."

A spokesperson for The Lincoln Project said the group decided to launch the campaign in Palm Beach County knowing that Trump is an avid viewer of programs on Fox News, including the Fox and Friends morning show, when the ad will air.

[...] "And they will come to Mar-a-Lago, tricking you with cheap gifts, like a Dollar Store silver bowl," says the commercial'snarrator in making reference to a silver bowl U.S. Sen. Rick Scott gave to Trump during a recent visit to the president's private club. "But in Washington, Mitch runs the party. You made the MAGA movement, Donald, and they are taking it all away from you while using your name to make money."