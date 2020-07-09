Politics
New Lincoln Project Ad Takes A Flame Thrower To Senate Republicans

"And never, ever trust them again." The ad goes after the members of the Senate Republican caucus.
By Susie Madrak

At least for now, I think this new Lincoln Project ad settles the question of how sincere these never-Trumpers are. They're going for the jugular with this one, and I'm happy to see it. Via The Hill:

The Lincoln Project, a Republican super PAC, in a new ad slammed some of President Trump’s top GOP allies in the Senate, accusing a slate of Republican lawmakers of “cowardice” and “betrayal.”

The ad, released Wednesday, states, “Someday soon, the time of Trump will pass. This circus of incompetence, corruption and cruelty will end. When it does, the men and women in Trump’s Republican Party will come to you, telling you they can repair the damage he’s done. They’ll beg you to forgive their votes to exonerate Trump from his crimes, ask you to forgive their silence, their cowardice and their betrayals as Trump wrecked this nation.”

The ad, titled “Names,” features the images and names of GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell (Ky.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Thom Tillis

(N.C.), Cory Gardner (Colo.), Martha McSally (Ariz.), Ted Cruz (Texas), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Marco Rubio (Fla.), Susan Collins (Maine), John Cornyn (Texas), James Inhofe (Okla.), Mike Rounds (S.D.), Steve Daines (Mont.) and Tom Cotton (Ark.)

“Every time they had a choice between America and Trump, they chose Trump. Every time they were called to the service of this nation and their sacred oath, they chose Trump,” the ad states.

