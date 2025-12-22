Wormbrain Rep Begs Jebus Johnson To Install Charlie Kirk Statue At US Capitol

MAGA Rep. Anna Paulina Luna played to the TPUSA crowd by demanding Mike Johnson put a statue of Charlie Kirk at the US Capitol.

This would be an atrocity on many fronts and even the MAGA cultists in the House of Representatives are not buying this idiocy, so she urged the crowd to take action.

LUNA: More importantly, I want to record this and send it to him, so I need you guys to get a little vocal. Do you think the Speaker of the House should put a statue of Charlie Kirk of the U.S. Capitol? Because we've been having issues getting it done. (Crowd shot) LUNA: want you to know I'm sending him that, but when he speaks tomorrow, you need to do the exact same thing.

Charlie Kirk had reprehensible views of this country, but most of his hate was focused on the LGBTQ+ community and darker skinned people while standing behind the cloak of Christianity.