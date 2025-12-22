Jasmine Crockett Claps Back At JD Vance In The Best Way

By Conover KennardDecember 22, 2025

Vice President J.D. Vance's speech at Turning Point USA’s annual America Fest conference in Phoenix was so racially charged that we've got to wonder if the rumors about his marriage to Usha are real. At one point, Vance said, "In the United States of America, you don't have to apologize for being white anymore," even though that's a thing that's never happened. He was just throwing red meat out to the lint-licking fire-breathing crowd.

Then, he took a shot at Democratic Minnesota state Sen. Omar Fateh, who is of Somali descent. Vance moved on to Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

"And Jasmine Crockett, oh, Jasmine Crockett, the record speaks for itself," Vance said. "She wants to be a senator, though her street girl persona is about as real as her nails."

Yeah, sure, the overrated writer who built his brand on a fake hillbilly story and changed his name three times doesn't think Crockett is authentic.

Crockett took to Xitter, and fired back:

"Imagine commenting on someone’s nails while at the same time ignoring that the only reason you got your political “dream” job was because your boss incited a violent mob who wanted to hang your predecessor for, oh I don’t know, honoring his oath to the Constitution?!" she wrote.

"How about you stop worrying about me, until we are on the Senate floor together & work to stop your boss from bankrupting our country while engaging in the largest corruption scheme we’ve ever seen?!" she added.

